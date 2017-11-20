× 250 local families will have Thanksgiving dinner this year thanks to Chiefs CB Marcus Peters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters spent time giving back to the Kansas City community Monday.

The 24-year-old along with teammate Spencer Ware helped hand out 250 turkeys and sides to those still trying to determine how they were going to put a meal on the table this Thanksgiving.

“This what we look forward to each and every year,” Ware said. “It’s the reason we strap up our helmets and try to take care of our families — you know bless them but also bless others. When you have the opportunity and you’re fortunate enough, you want to put those smiles on other people’s faces. ”

The “It Takes A Village Turkey Distribution” was held at the Gregg/Klice Community Center and ran from noon to 3 p.m. It’s a program that Peter’s Oakland-based Fam 1st Family Foundation co-found with other NFL players from the Oakland area.

“It’s a wonderful day,” said Ronnie Lumpkin, who picked up a turkey. “A wonderful day for Kansas City. They’re doing wonderful things for the community, and God bless them.”

During the event Peters wished people a happy holiday and signed autographs for them too.