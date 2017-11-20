Buzz no more? Georgia Tech takes issue with nickname, logo for new KC pro basketball team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Kings flew west to Sacramento, California, in 1985, leaving the metro with a professional basketball void.

Then former KU great Calvin Thompson announced the rebirth of pro hoops in Kansas City with the KC Buzz.

But even before the Buzz can begin competition in the new North American Premier Basketball League, the franchise is mired in an off-court dispute.

“I received a letter from the attorneys for Georgia Tech,” said Thompson, the team’s head coach. “The letter said that they (Georgia Tech) have the trademark on the bumblebee as well as the word B-U-Z-Z.”

Thompson playfully avoided even saying the word ‘buzz’ in an interview with FOX 4.

The yellow jacket logo for the KC Buzz and Georgia Tech do appear nearly identical, aside from the color scheme. Thompson said he's willing to work with Georgia Tech and plans to drop the yellow jacket from the logo.

The KC franchise begins competition in the new league in January, with home games at the Municipal Auditorium.