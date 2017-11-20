Crash north of Iatan, Mo. leaves two young men dead

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people were killed and others injured in a crash near Iatan, Mo. on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened on 45 Highway near the intersection of Westside Drive, north of Iatan, Mo. An investigation shows that a 2004 silver Mercury Grand Marquis was attempting to pass vehicles when it collided with a 2007 gold Toyota Rav 4.

The driver and passenger of the Grand Marquis, both 23-year-old males from Kansas City, Mo., died as a result of the crash. The driver of the Rav 4, an 18-year-old female from Atchison, Kan., was transported to an area hospital with what police said appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

The occupants of a third vehicle that was struck as a result of the crash did not sustain any injuries.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released. Police said it is believed that alcohol may have played a role in the crash.