Firefighters work to put out fire at KCK home near N. 43rd and Martin

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Firefighters were called to a home in KCK Monday near North 43rd and Martin Street.

Firefighters tell Fox 4 that when they arrived around 10:30 a.m. there was heavy smoke and fire showing.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters have not said what caused the fire.