Fox 4 joins rapper Tech N9ne during toy shopping spree for Santa’s Wonderland in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Santa's Wonderland is coming up, and a famous Kansas City rap artist is stocking up.

Tech N9ne and his partner Travis went shopping for toys Monday, all for Santa's Wonderland. It's a big Christmas party for kids and families who live in Kansas City's urban core.

Tech N9ne and singer/songwriter Major will perform, and kids get to meet Santa and pick out a toy for Christmas.'

"I grew up around the 12th street area -- Gates, we grew up on Gates. Anytime we can try to give back, you know we do," Tech N9ne said.

Santa's Wonderland is this Wednesday at 5 p.m. at 12th Street and Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Get there early. Organizers with the 12th Street Heritage Development Corporation say the kids start lining up around two in the afternoon. The toys are first come, first served.

For more information, visit twelfthstreetheritage.org.