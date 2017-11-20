From crafting to cooking, Truman H.S. students in special education program put on Thanksgiving dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Special education students at Truman High School were hard at work preparing a Thanksgiving meal Monday.

The students worked together to make a full spread including dishes such as turkey, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese and more.

It was busy but exciting day for students. Watch the video above for a look at all their preparations.

One of the school's administrators said planning for the day began weeks ago with students deciding the menu and the guest list. She also mentioned that the students went to the store as a group to purchase their ingredients.