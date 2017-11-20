How to make Wonder Woman’s favorite dish for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gal Gadot who plays Wonder Woman told Fox 4's Shawn Edwards that she likes a good quiche for the holidays. So, Fox 4 invited Tavernonna executive chef Bryant Wigger to demonstrate how to make a veggie quiche.

You can try this recipe all week at Tavernonna inside Hotel Phillips or follow the directions below to make your own.

Vegetable Quiche 7 large eggs 1.5 cups heavy cream 2 cups sautéed baby spinach 1 medium onion ¼ cup canola oil 1.5 cups Shredded Fontina Cheese .5 cup feta cheese 2 ea green onions chopped 9 inch pie crust Pre heat oven to 375 degrees Peel and cut onion in into slices. Sautee on low heat with canola oil stirring frequently until caramelized. Add spinach and season with salt and pepper. Cook for 2 minutes just to wilt. Whisk eggs and cream together add fontina cheese, spinach, and onion mixture. Pour into pie crust, top with feta cheese and green onion and bake on the center rack at 375 degrees for 35-45 minutes until the center is set.



