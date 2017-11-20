Kansas City Royals announce 33-game Spring Training schedule for 2018

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals announced their 2018 Spring Training schedule Monday.
The Royals will start a 33-game exhibition schedule on Feb. 24 against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Surprise, Arizona.
Just before the regular season kicks off, the Royals will travel to Omaha, Nebraska, to play against their Triple-A affiliate, the Omaha Storm Chasers, on March 26. The matchup will be Kansas City’s first game against Omaha since 2000.
See the full Spring Training schedule below.
Individual Spring Training tickets will go on sale online on Dec. 9. Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 13, and the remainder of the team reports on Feb. 18.
The Royals’ season- and home-opener will be March 29 versus the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium.
Kansas City Royals Spring Training Schedule:
- Feb. 24 — vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
- Feb. 25 — at Oakland A’s
- Feb. 26 — at San Francisco Giants
- Feb. 27 — vs. Seattle Mariners
- Feb. 28 — vs Cincinnati Reds
- March 1 — at Seattle Mariners
- March 2 –at San Diego Padres
- March 3 — vs. Chicago White Sox
- March 4 — at Cincinnati Reds
- March 6 — vs. San Diego Padres
- March 7 — vs. Milwaukee Brewers
- March 8 — at Chicago White Sox
- March 9 — vs. Arizona Diamondbacks; at Los Angeles Dodgers
- March 10 — at Arizona Diamondbacks
- March 11 — vs. Cleveland Indians
- March 12 — vs. San Diego Padres; vs Texas Rangers
- March 13 — vs. Oakland A’s
- March 14 — vs. Chicago Cubs
- March 15 — at Los Angeles Dodgers
- March 16 — at San Diego Padres
- March 17 — vs. Texas Rangers; at Texas Rangers
- March 18 — at Chicago Cubs
- March 20 — vs. San Francisco Giants
- March 21 — at Cleveland Indians
- March 22 — at Milwaukee Brewers
- March 23 — vs. Los Angeles Dodgers; vs San Francisco Giants
- March 24 — at Arizona Diamondbacks
- March 25 — vs. Chicago Cubs
- March 26 — at Omaha Storm Chasers