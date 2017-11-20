KCK firefighter injured while battling house fire near N. 25th and Wood Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A Kansas City, Kan., firefighter was taken to the hospital Monday with a minor injury sustained while battling a fire near North 25th and Wood Avenue.

Further details surround the firefighter’s injury were not immediately available.

According fire chief John Paul Jones firefighters were first dispatched to the home around 9:36 a.m. after heavy smoke was showing. They then commenced an interior attack.

Firefighters tell Fox 4 the fire rekindled from Sunday.

KCKFD-one FF injured on scene of the house fire on N. 25th St.,

FF being transported to the hospital for minor injury sustained while fighting the fire. — John Paul Jones (@KCKFireChief) November 20, 2017