One person injured during shooting in Raytown near Cedar Ave. & E. 79th Street

RAYTOWN, Mo. — One person has non life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Raytown Monday morning.

Police say it was around 2 a.m. when officers were dispatched to the area of Cedar Avenue and East 79th Street upon reports of gunshots.

Responding officers found one person suffering from a non-life threatening injury. First responders took that person to the hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any suspect information or said what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).