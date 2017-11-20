Police beef up security for Plaza Lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- More police will be watching over the crowds at this year's holiday lights ceremony on the Country Club Plaza.

It's an annual tradition in Kansas City. Every year on Thanksgiving Day thousands of people travel to the Plaza to see the lights turn on to kick off the holiday season.

But because of recent mass shootings in Las Vegas and elsewhere, police have more concerns about large gatherings like this one.

That's why police say they're assigning about 50 percent more police officers to be on duty Thursday, in addition to tightened security that includes new traffic closures and street blockades.

"As far as I know we don’t have any credible threats or anything like that," said Sgt. Grant Ruark, of the police traffic division. "This is just a preventative measure on our part. The powers that be feel like, nobody wants to be the next place where something bad happens and we are going to do whatever we can."

Police also will deploy what they call "special assets" to the shopping district, which may include concealed surveillance cameras that won't be readily apparent to the public.

Police say they already have been taking extra steps at big events, like the Kansas City Marathon, to ensure that Kansas City doesn't become the next place where the nation sends its thoughts and prayers because of tragedy.