Revelers prepare for more police, street closures at Plaza Lighting Ceremony on Thanksgiving night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Gloria Jackson loves looking at the scenery and lights during the holidays at the Country Club Plaza.

Jackson, who like so many people, is now counting down to this years’ spectacular, holiday lighting ceremony Thanksgiving night.

“It’s a great time. Of course, the Plaza will be so beautiful and I just love all the shopping,” she said.

However, amid all the shopping and admiring of countless Christmas lights and fun, police warn holiday-lovers to watch out for muggers, thieves and other greedy Grinches out to ruin your holiday and steal your goods.

“I just like to be aware and safe at all times,” Jackson said.

Police said they also don’t want to see another mass shooting like those in Texas or Las Vegas happen here; so Kansas City police say come Thanksgiving night, they'll put more police officers on the Plaza.

In addition to beefing up security for the big holiday event, police are adding new traffic closures and street blockades to protect the crowds.

“We are using ATA buses at some of the main locations to try to prevent anybody doing anything silly in a vehicle," KCMO Sgt. Grant Ruark told FOX 4.

“I think that’s a good idea because I mean the holidays are an opportunity for criminals, so if you’re gonna increase security, I think that’s a good plan," Michael Craig of Kansas City said.

“I think that’s a lot, but I think it’s good that they’re doing that to keep everyone safe during the holiday season,” 18-year-old Lauren Brown of Lenexa said.