Several local agencies stepping up patrols to keep drivers safe around Thanksgiving

OLATHE, Kan. -- Starting Monday, you will see more officers out on the road gearing up for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officers say they will be looking for people driving under the influence and not wearing seat belts during the Thanksgiving travel crunch.

The Olathe Police Department is one of several local agencies stepping up patrols.

Thanksgiving holiday outranks all other major holidays in the number of crashes involving impaired drivers, according to KDOT.

Almost 70-percent of Kansans who die from crashes were not wearing a seat belt.

More than 150 law enforcement agencies in Kansas will be part in the campaign. A grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation will pay for the extra overtime help on the roads.

The Kansas Thanksgiving Traffic Enforcement Campaign starts Monday and runs through Sunday. Tt includes the busiest travel day of the year.