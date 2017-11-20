Sydney Leroux expresses love for Kansas City after league folds FCKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City soccer was dealt a blow on Monday when the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced that FC Kansas City is folding.

NWSL said Monday morning they are ceasing operations of FCKC effective immediately.

Effectively immediately, the NWSL is ceasing operations of FC Kansas City. "We would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank all the fans and the city of Kansas City for their support of this club, the league and the sport over the past five years."

The organization tweeted that the rights to FCKC players will be assigned to a new club in Utah. FCKC’s roster includes some players from Team USA including Sydney Leroux and Becky Sauerbrunn.

Leroux took to Twitter to express her love for Kansas City. Leroux’s husband Dom Dwyer played for Sporting KC from 2012 until earlier this year, when he was traded to Orlando. Dwyer became a U.S. citizen while in KC, and also played for Team USA. The couple got married and had their first child, Cassius, here in Kansas City.

“The best days of my life were spent in KC. I’ll miss you guys. Thank you for the good times. MO you have a piece of our heart forever,” she wrote.

"The best days of my life were spent in KC. I'll miss you guys. Thank you for the good times. MO you have a piece of our heart forever," she wrote.