Truman High School special education students prepare Thanksgiving feast for school staff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- On Monday, special education students at Truman High School were hard at work preparing a Thanksgiving meal.

FOX 4's Nicole DiAntonio went to Independence to find out who the students plan to share with.

Students look forward to it every year, but the planning has been in the works for some time.

Students plan everything from who they invite, to what they cook, and last Wednesday they went to the grocery store to get their ingredients.

Last week they got started making the decorations. At 11:30 they served the feast to school administrators and staff.