With tears in her eyes, local woman accepts Fox 4’s Pay-It-Forward Award for all the kind deeds she does

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. -- A local woman who is known for always helping her friends, family and neighbors recently received a big surprise while taking her mom out to lunch for her birthday.

Those who know Gayle Titus say she has no boundaries when it comes to helping others.

"Gayle is a good neighbor the last 20 years," Mike McGovern said. "As our kids grew up in the neighborhood, over the years as the kids got away we get closer together helping each other. She helps all the friends, all the family members and stuff on a regular basis. If she`s not available she has Ted, her wonderful husband, come in and help also. So they`re good pair to draw too."

Gayle had tears of joy when presented with the Fox 4 Pay-It-Forward Award and the $300 that comes with it.

"We want to let you know when people are in need, you`re the one that comes out and helps everybody," McGovern told Gayle. "We want to let you know, give you recognition and pay it forward for all you`ve done."

FOX 4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on this link.