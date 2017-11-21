19-year-old man charged with murder in St. Joseph after allegedly shooting another man

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Charges have been filed Tuesday against a man accused of shooting another man in St. Joseph, prosecutors say.

Khaury D. El-Amin, 19, has been charged with second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Donovan Lavell Smith on Oct. 28.

Police said around 2 a.m. El-Amin and Smith were sitting in a vehicle in the 700 block of 23rd Street in St. Joseph when El-Amin allegedly shot Smith, hitting him at least one time.

El-Amin fled the scene, police said, and Smith died as a result of the gunshot wound.

The 19-year-old is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond. If convicted, El-Amin could spend 10-30 years or life in prison. He is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on Dec. 5.