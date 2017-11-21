24-hour turkey drive creates fun competition between Kansas and Missouri residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A different kind of "border showdown" is happening Tuesday, and it has nothing to do with college basketball.

A 24-hour competition between Missouri and Kansas is underway to see who can donate the most turkeys.

This is the 11th year for the turkey drive, and it helps provide a Thanksgiving meal for nearly 1,000 families every year.

All the donations will be distributed through different organizations, including the Salvation Army and Palestine Neighborhood Community Center.

Volunteers says it is a fun way to help out for the holiday.

"I know a lot of people look forward to it every year, to do something in Thanksgiving time to help out the community that they live in, to help out people who may need a little help during the holiday season," volunteer Eric Williams said.

The donation drive ends Wednesday at 8 a.m. During the last 11 years, Missouri won the competition by bringing in the most donations.