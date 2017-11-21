× 4 top-notched musical artists excited about their roles in new Fox show ‘The Four: Battle for Stardom’

Fox’s new singing competition series, The Four: Battle for Stardom announced its ‘panel of experts’ who will fight each week to defend their coveted seats on the show, as determined newcomers challenge them and try to knock them out of the competition.

They include:

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs-Grammy ® Award-winning musician, record producer and songwriter

Award-winning musician, record producer and songwriter DJ Khaled, record-producing hitmaker

Meghan Trainor. , Grammy-winning recording artist and songwriter

Charlie Walk, record label executive

In ‘The Four: Battle for Stardom‘, the singer who is the last standing at the end of the competition will earn the ultimate prize: the panel of industry experts becomes key players on the winner’s team. This elite group of starmakers will guide the winner’s career to help make him or her a breakout star.

“This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format,” said Combs. “It took the right show and network to bring me back in the game. We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again. This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival. Do you want to win? Do you want to be great? We’re giving fans a genuine look at what it takes to make it to the top and stay there – surrounding these up-and-coming artists with the best, turning them into the next generation of stars.”

The six-episode event premieres Thursday, Jan. 4, 7:00-9:00 PM CT, on Fox.

“I’m proud to announce that I will be participating in one of the most important, if not the most important events on television and pop culture,” said DJ Khaled. “It’s a one-of-a-kind experience that will showcase the best of the new generation of musical geniuses. When you come from where I come from, you know just how hard it is to turn your dreams into a reality. It’s a long road to the journey of success. I’ve spent my career discovering amazing talent and working with the biggest icons from every corner of the globe and now I’m bringing my one-of-a-kind approach to FOX. I immediately jumped at the opportunity when I realized FOX shared the same vision as me, and that’s to be the best!!! If you think you have what it takes to become the next icon, trust me, DJ Khaled is the one that will let you know. So be prepared for a new era of television. All I know is how to win…more!!! FOX x DJ Khaled…be ready!!!”

Trainor had the same sentiments about the new show:

“When FOX asked me to be a part of this new series, without hesitation, my answer was…YES!,” said Trainor. “I know firsthand what it’s like to be thrown into the music industry head first, as an artist and a songwriter. I also know what it takes to hang on for the ride. I’m so humbled to help discover new talent with this amazing panel of experts.”

“What lies at the heart of the music business is ‘talent,’” said Walk. “Discovering and developing talent remains the most important, consistent driver of my home, Republic Records, and now FOX’s THE FOUR: BATTLE FOR STARDOM. I’m thrilled to be joining this incredible panel of my longtime friends, Sean, Khaled and Meghan, to help make the difference on a platform that’s truly committed to identifying and breaking the next generation of superstars. We will guide them, advise them, and be with them every step of the way on their journey, starting on the most transparent stage in television.”

“Diddy, DJ Khaled, Meghan and Charlie are giants in the music space,” said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. “They understand what an artist needs to break through – from killer music and style to innovative marketing and social media. This is a show like no other and we can’t wait to get started.”

To audition for The Four: Battle for Stardom, please visit thefourmusic.com.