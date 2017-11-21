× Abby Eden and Karli Ritter to climb 42 flights of stairs for the American Lung Association’s Fight for Air Climb

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fox 4’s Abby Eden and Karli Ritter are training, preparing to climb the stairs of a skyscraper for the American Lung Association’s ‘Fight for Air Climb’, scheduled for Feb. 25.

To raise money for those affected by lung disease, Abby and Karli and all the other participating climbers will take on 902 steps on 42 floors.

According to the American Lung Association, 32 million people are affected by lung disease in the US. Funds raised during the ‘Fight for Air Climb’ go toward research, programs, and advocacy efforts.

The climb is held at One Kansas City Place located at 12th and Main, across from the Power & Light District. It starts at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 25.

Here’s how to submit your donation for ‘Team Abby’ and ‘Team Karli’. It’s difficult to choose– so maybe you can contribute to both!

TEAM NAME: Fox 4 Abby

URL Shortcut: http://action.lung.org/goto/fox4abby

TEAM NAME: Fox 4 Karli

URL Shortcut: http://action.lung.org/goto/fox4Karli