Although short on donations, Della Lamb will be able to provide meals this Thanksgiving to nearly 1,300 families

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Nearly 1,300 local families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving because of Della Lamb Community Services.

This is the 25th year that Della Lamb has provided the turkey, dressing and apple pie to families who would otherwise not have a Thanksgiving meal.

It's one of the largest Thanksgiving distribution centers in Kansas City.

Dozens lined up early Tuesday to get their hands on the giveaways.

Over the years, Della Lamb has developed a network of services which move children and families out of poverty and toward an improved quality of life.