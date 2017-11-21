Big 12 reprimands four KU football players, Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield for unsportsmanlike actions in Saturday’s game

IRVING, Texas — The Big 12 Conference publicly reprimanded four Kansas football players and Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield on Tuesday, saying the five players’ actions in Saturday’s game violated the conference’s Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct rules.

On Saturday, Jayhawk captains Joe Dineen, Dorance Armstrong Jr. and Daniel Wise, along with Jeremiah Booker, refused to shake hands with Mayfield during the pre-game coin toss.

Then throughout the rest of the game, the Heisman Trophy front-runner traded insults with them. At one point he told Kansas fans behind the bench to “go cheer on basketball.”

Then, after throwing his third and final touchdown pass, video cameras caught Mayfield grabbing his crotch and cursing at the opposing sideline.

“I got caught up in a competitive game, a chippy game, but what I did tonight was unacceptable,” Mayfield said in a post-game press conference. “It’s disrespectful. It’s not the example I want to set. It’s not the legacy I want to leave. I truly do apologize.”

The Big 12 reprimanded all five players in two statements.

“The pre-game handshake among team captains is symbolic of good sportsmanship,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in one statement. “This breach of protocol is not in keeping with the standards of the Big 12 Conference.”

In the other statement, Bowlsby said Mayfield’s “actions are unacceptable and should not be tolerated” but then went on to compliment Mayfield’s skills on the field.

“Baker Mayfield is a truly outstanding competitor and I generally appreciate his style of play and the manner in which he competes,” Bowlsby said. “However, the behavior he exhibited on the sideline during the Oklahoma-Kansas game was inappropriate and contrary to our sportsmanship policies.”

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said Monday that Mayfield won’t serve as a captain in the Sooners’ regular-season finale against West Virginia this Saturday.

Likewise, Kansas coach David Beaty said Tuesday that Dineen, Wise and Armstrong won’t serve as captains Saturday at Oklahoma State.