Easy-to-make holiday drinks the whole family can enjoy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're having people over this holiday season, you may want to put together some warm, fun drinks for your guests to enjoy. A barista with the Mid-Continent Public Library visited Fox 4 to show us just how simple drink bars can be to create. She will also be hosting a class next month.
Easy-to-Make Holiday Drinks with Emily Duffey will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Mid-Continent Public Library’s Blue Springs South Branch. It’s free to attend, but registration is required at mymcpl.org/holidays. Attendees will leave with recipes to take home.
Chai Apple Cider Recipe
Honey Crisp Cider
1 Box Chai Concentrate
Apple Slices
Cloves
Cinnamon Sticks
Holiday Punch Recipe
1 can (12 oz.) frozen orange juice concentrate
1 can (12 oz.) frozen limeade (or lime) concentrate
4 cups cranberry juice cocktail
One 2-liter bottle of 7UP
(12 oz. Vodka, optional)
Ice cubes
Cranberries
In a large bowl (over ice), combine all liquid ingredients.
Top with cranberries for garnish and serve!
*Recipe courtesy of Emily Duffey
