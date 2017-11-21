Easy-to-make holiday drinks the whole family can enjoy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're having people over this holiday season, you may want to put together some warm, fun drinks for your guests to enjoy. A barista with the Mid-Continent Public Library visited Fox 4 to show us just how simple drink bars can be to create. She will also be hosting a class next month.

Easy-to-Make Holiday Drinks with Emily Duffey will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. at Mid-Continent Public Library’s Blue Springs South Branch. It’s free to attend, but registration is required at mymcpl.org/holidays. Attendees will leave with recipes to take home.

Chai Apple Cider Recipe

Honey Crisp Cider

1 Box Chai Concentrate

Apple Slices

Cloves

Cinnamon Sticks

Holiday Punch Recipe

1 can (12 oz.) frozen orange juice concentrate

1 can (12 oz.) frozen limeade (or lime) concentrate

4 cups cranberry juice cocktail

One 2-liter bottle of 7UP

(12 oz. Vodka, optional)

Ice cubes

Cranberries

In a large bowl (over ice), combine all liquid ingredients.

Top with cranberries for garnish and serve!

*Recipe courtesy of Emily Duffey

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.