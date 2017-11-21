Family Conservancy’s tips to keep your children behaving while at other homes during the holidays

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Your kids may be visiting other homes this Thanksgiving -- and that comes with a whole new set of rules and a whole new set of problems.

Debbie Karlstrand, parenting expert from The Family Conservancy, visited FOX 4 Tuesday, Nov. 21 with tips for parents to ensure your kids are on their best behavior this holiday season.

Debbie says discussing the following things with your children is important:

  • Who will be there
  • What is going to take place
  • Your expectations

If you would like more information you can contact The Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.