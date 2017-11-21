Former Briarwood Elementary PTO treasurer blamed for missing $7,000, meeting minutes say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. – Fox 4 is getting more information about a Briarwood Elementary School PTO meeting we weren’t allowed in two weeks ago. A big topic of discussion, according to the minutes, was about the more than $7,000 missing from the PTO fund.

According to the notes from the minutes, blame was placed on the previous treasurer. Fox 4 is not naming that individual because they are not charged with a crime. Police said so far no arrests have been made.

In the meeting, it was announced most of the missing funds came from two spring events. The minutes said $3,000 in cash that was collected at the Fun Fair in March never made it to the bank. Then, in April, another $3,000 from a book fair never was deposited.

The PTO also reported that the treasurer withdrew $600 from the PTO account without permission.

The organization said there are new stricter rules for managing money. As of now, there are two co-treasurers. The meeting's minutes said all of the PTO cash will now stay in a locked drawer at the school’s front office, and once it gets to the bank, the deposit will stay in the drawer.