Grandview restaurant’s Thanksgiving Pizza combines your favorites in one unique pie

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- If you want to do Thanksgiving right, you need ... pizza? Thanksgiving pizza, that is.

Providence Pizza in Grandview is serving up a unique pie in honor of Thursday's Turkey Day. Check it out in the video player above.

What's on this pizza pie? Turkey, stuffing, potatoes and cranberry sauce.

In fact, they even cooked the turkey for 20 hours before carving it.

Providence Pizza says it's just a different way of mashing your food together -- just like you do on Thanksgiving.

Would you try it?