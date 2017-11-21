Help FOX 4 and The Love Fund ‘Sack it for Santa’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fox 4 and The Fox 4 Love Fund for Children are teaming up again this Christmas to bring smiles to the faces of teenagers at Christmas. Teens are sometimes overlooked by holiday gift-giving programs, but their need is just as great.

You can help by filling a sack of gifts just for teens. If you have any questions you may call the Fox 4 Love Fund for Children office at (816)932-9170. Sacks can be dropped off at participating CVS locations by December 10 at 6 p.m. You may also bring a filled sack to Fox 4, located at 3030 Summit Street, Kansas City, Mo. 64108 on Monday-Friday (8:30 a-4:30p).

If you'd like to simply donate, the suggested amount is $40 and all of the shopping will be done for you. If you need an idea, give these a try.

Ideas for Guys:

Cologne, deodorant, aftershave

Hoodies or hooded sweatshirts (L,XL,XXL)

Hats, gloves, scarves, mittens, socks

Anything sports related

Gift Cards (CVS, Best Buy, Target, iTunes, etc.)

Trendy toys and hand-held games

Sketch pads, art supplies, pens, paper

Ideas for Girls:

Bath and Body Wash. Lotion, lip gloss, nail polish

Hair dryer, curling iron, straighteners

Purses, perfumes, jewelry

Hair accessories, makeup, makeup containers

Diaries or journals

Once the sacks are collected, Fox 4 looks forward to our annual tradition of packing them up and delivering them to the teens. Once again this year, Two Men and a Truck will be picking up and delivering the gifts, as they've done for the past 10 years for the Love Fund. Volunteers from Concorde Career College will help with the packing and loading. Concorde, Two Men and a Truck, The Fox 4 Love Fund for Children and Fox 4 look forward to bringing joy to teenagers at Christmas!