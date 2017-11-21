Help FOX 4 and The Love Fund ‘Sack it for Santa’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Fox 4 and The Fox 4 Love Fund for Children are teaming up again this Christmas to bring smiles to the faces of teenagers at Christmas. Teens are sometimes overlooked by holiday gift-giving programs, but their need is just as great.
You can help by filling a sack of gifts just for teens. If you have any questions you may call the Fox 4 Love Fund for Children office at (816)932-9170. Sacks can be dropped off at participating CVS locations by December 10 at 6 p.m. You may also bring a filled sack to Fox 4, located at 3030 Summit Street, Kansas City, Mo. 64108 on Monday-Friday (8:30 a-4:30p).
If you'd like to simply donate, the suggested amount is $40 and all of the shopping will be done for you. If you need an idea, give these a try.
Ideas for Guys:
- Cologne, deodorant, aftershave
- Hoodies or hooded sweatshirts (L,XL,XXL)
- Hats, gloves, scarves, mittens, socks
- Anything sports related
- Gift Cards (CVS, Best Buy, Target, iTunes, etc.)
- Trendy toys and hand-held games
- Sketch pads, art supplies, pens, paper
Ideas for Girls:
- Bath and Body Wash. Lotion, lip gloss, nail polish
- Hair dryer, curling iron, straighteners
- Purses, perfumes, jewelry
- Hair accessories, makeup, makeup containers
- Diaries or journals
Once the sacks are collected, Fox 4 looks forward to our annual tradition of packing them up and delivering them to the teens. Once again this year, Two Men and a Truck will be picking up and delivering the gifts, as they've done for the past 10 years for the Love Fund. Volunteers from Concorde Career College will help with the packing and loading. Concorde, Two Men and a Truck, The Fox 4 Love Fund for Children and Fox 4 look forward to bringing joy to teenagers at Christmas!