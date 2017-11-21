Is “Hitman’s Bodyguard” a hit? “Valerian” out of this world? “Leap!” vault to the top? Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A violent action comedy, a quirky sci-fi extravaganza and a cartoon about ballet are all new for home streaming and on DVD this week. Don't spend your time and money before checking in with Shawn and Russ!

1) THE HITMAN'S BODYGUARD (R)

Summit Entertainment

RUSS

Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson give a big boost to “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” an overlong and violent action comedy. There’s not a moment of credibility in it, but there's plenty of R-rated mayhem for fans of the genre.

SHAWN

Nothing substantial or meaningful happens. And there isn't anything you haven't seen before. But Ryan Reynolds and Sam Jackson play well off of one another. Salma Hayek is the wildcard. She isn't in the movie that often but when she is she's a firecracker. Believe it or not the movie is too by the numbers. It just isn't over the top enough which is too bad. Would have loved to see Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson really let loose. That would have been fun.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS (PG-13)

EuropaCorp/STX Films

RUSS

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” is a wacky adaptation of a sci-fi comic book series. The plot and dialogue are goofy in the extreme, but the movie’s giddy playfulness and impressive visuals should be enough to please fan boys.

SHAWN

It's too wacky and way too extreme. It reminded me of the old school Flash Gordon movies, just not as fun.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

3) LEAP! (PG)

The Weinstein Company

RUSS

In spite of its title, the animated dance movie “Leap!” doesn’t take any chances. Everything about “Leap!” is strictly by the numbers. It’s a colorful but uninspired tale of female empowerment that will appeal only to very undemanding youngsters.

SHAWN

"Leap" is non-threatening and non-offensive entertainment. It's basically the stuff bedtime stories are made of. It’s clearly designed for the very young. Artistically it falls well below the mediocre line of acceptability.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 2 Popcorn Bags

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc