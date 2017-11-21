× Kansas City man faces life in prison for repeated sexual assault of two girls

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man of four counts of statutory sodomy for sexually molesting a young girl.

The jury returned the verdict late Monday against Eric Shores, 36, of four counts of 1st degree statutory sodomy.

Each conviction carries a potential penalty of up to life in prison.

According to court records the victims’ father said Shores assaulted his seven-year-old and nine-year-old daughters.

Shores will be sentenced Jan. 12.