KC Council considering replacing city’s animal control division with nonprofit KC Pet Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Council members are considering a new resolution to replace the city’s animal control division with the nonprofit agency KC Pet Project.

KC Pet Project took over the city’s troubled animal shelter in 2012 and drastically reduced the number of animals being put to sleep while also improving adoption rates and the overall image of the shelter.

“Anything and everything is on the table,” said KC Council Member Scott Wagner, who also chairs the committee that oversees neighborhoods. “Obviously we’ve got a need, and there is a desire for a solution.”

The resolution will get its first hearing at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29. Wagner expects a vote from the full city council in December.

A spokesperson for the city’s animal control division declined to comment.

Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project released the following statement:

"KC Pet Project has proven ourselves successful in our shelter operations in creating a No Kill community for the past six years. We look forward to the opportunity to explore how unified animal services can help our community.”