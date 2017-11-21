KC vegan restaurant preparing to serve free Thanksgiving meal to hundreds this Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Café Gratitude in Kansas City is offering a free Thanksgiving meal for anybody who wants to come out and enjoy it.

The restaurant will be serving a vegan Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday from noon to 3 p.m. Staff said it's there way of giving back to the community.

“I think that really goes a long way, when people feel cared for, all it takes is one person,” said Luke Martindale, the bar manager. “Allowing people to provide for you, that’s a gift to us.”

He said although the restaurant can only seat around 50 people at a time, they serve hundreds during this event each year. He said they're a well-oiled machine at this point.

“We will fill up the entire restaurant, line up in a circle, and then everybody takes that as an opportunity to share with one another what it is they are grateful for,” he said.