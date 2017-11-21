× Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. will undergo surgery, likely miss remainder of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball freshman Michael Porter, Jr., is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017-2018 basketball season.

The team issued a statement Tuesday that said the 6 foot 10 inch forward will immediately undergo surgery in Dallas.

It is a procedure, a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, that has a projected recovery time of three to four months.

Porter Jr. , is expected to make a complete recovery, the team said.

The freshman issued the following statement shortly after the announcement:

“I really appreciate the support of my family & program as I begin this process. I’m thankful for the kind words & messages I’ve received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love, once again.”

Head coach Cuonzo Martin issued the following statement:

“Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100% healthy is important to all of us. Our focus has been on Michael’s well-being, just like every other player in our locker room. We will continue to work every day to build Mizzou Basketball into a program to be proud of. We’re preparing now for a trip that is a tremendous opportunity. I’m excited to get after it in Orlando.”

The freshman was shaping up to have an incredible season. His preseason honors include: