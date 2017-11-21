Mizzou basketball freshman Michael Porter Jr. will undergo surgery, likely miss remainder of season
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball freshman Michael Porter, Jr., is expected to miss the remainder of the 2017-2018 basketball season.
The team issued a statement Tuesday that said the 6 foot 10 inch forward will immediately undergo surgery in Dallas.
It is a procedure, a microdiscectomy of the L3-L4 spinal discs, that has a projected recovery time of three to four months.
Porter Jr. , is expected to make a complete recovery, the team said.
The freshman issued the following statement shortly after the announcement:
“I really appreciate the support of my family & program as I begin this process. I’m thankful for the kind words & messages I’ve received from fans. Those mean a lot to me. I cannot wait to be completely healthy and playing the game I love, once again.”
Head coach Cuonzo Martin issued the following statement:
“Our top priority as a program is the well-being of our student-athletes, so Michael beginning this process to be 100% healthy is important to all of us. Our focus has been on Michael’s well-being, just like every other player in our locker room. We will continue to work every day to build Mizzou Basketball into a program to be proud of. We’re preparing now for a trip that is a tremendous opportunity. I’m excited to get after it in Orlando.”
The freshman was shaping up to have an incredible season. His preseason honors include:
- Associate Press Preseason All-American Team (Nov. 6)
- USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Preseason Watch List (Nov. 6)
- ESPN Preseason National Freshman of the Year (Oct. 23)
- ESPN Preseason All-America First Team (Oct. 23)
- Julius Erving Award 2018 Watch List (Oct. 18)
- SEC Preseason Co-Player of the Year (Oct. 18)
- SEC Preseason First-Team (Oct. 18)
- Athlon Sports Preseason All-America First Team (Oct. 9)
- Blue Ribbon Preseason All-America First Team (Sept. 18)
- NBC Sports Preseason All-America First Team (May 25)