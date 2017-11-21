Mizzou football renews rivalry with Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Tigers football team is renewing a rivalry with a bordering state.

No, not Kansas --they will face Illinois in a four game, home-and-home affair.

The two teams used to play in St. Louis in the early 2000s. The last game was in September of 2010.

The games won't start until the 2026 season. That year's game and the 2028 game will be played in Illinois. The 2027 and 2029 games will be in Columbia.

Mizzou leads the series 17 to 7 and have won six straight games in the series.