KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Oak Park students will spend their Thanksgiving holiday performing at Pearl Harbor.

The band will be part of the ceremony marking 76 years since the attacks.

Fox 4’s Nicole DiAntonio visited KCI as the team left for their trip Tuesday morning.

While at Pearl Harbor, the band will perform at the Battleship Missouri Memorial. There are 50 students along with 38 staff and chaperones on the trip that students raised more than $16,000 for since last May.