Service members re-enlisting get special surprise at Arrowhead Stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Some Chiefs fans re-enlisting in the armed forces got to take the oath at Arrowhead Stadium.

Soldiers from Fort Riley, and the Kansas and Missouri National Guards got new Chiefs hoodies from the teams' Salute to Service program. Those are the same warm-ups the team wore last month before the Salute to Service game.

"It's a great experience at Arrowhead, being a Chiefs fan, being here with the players, really meaningful," said Staff Sgt. Abdiel Carambot.

The service members also met with players Dustin Colquitt, Anthony Sherman, James Winchester and Frank Zombo.

The Chiefs themselves hope to rebound from Sunday's loss to the Giants when Buffalo comes to Arrowhead this Sunday.