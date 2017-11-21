Sneak peek at 2018 Kansas firefighters calendar featuring local firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Ladies, you can skip the long lines and door busters on Friday. One of the best gifts for your girlfriends is something you can order online.

It's the 2018 Kansas firefighters calendar.

Fox 4 had the opportunity to meet "March" and "April." The Leawood, Kan., firefighter, Jeff Cox, and Kansas City, Kan., firefighter, Craig Maleta, said they got involved in the project because they wanted to give back to their community.

Fox 4 also decided to edit Mark Alford and Nick Vasos into the calendar. Watch the video above for the hilarious photo reveal.

If you'd like to order a calendar, click here.