Third Street Social’s shrimp and poblano cheese grits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular local dish was once a favorite of first lady Bess Truman, wife of President Harry S. Truman.

As part of the Fox 4 Foodies series, celebrity chef Stretch visited Third Street Social in Lee's Summit for their take on the dish that is also popular among the Fox 4 crew.

Poblano Cheese Grits

Ingredients:

3 Cups Chicken Stock

3 Cups Milk

2 Cups Grits

1/4 lb Whole Butter

1/4 lb Cream Cheese

1/4 lb Shredded Cheese

1 Charred Poblano, Small Diced

1 TBL Salt & Pepper Mix

1/3 lb Heavy Cream

Instructions:

Combine stock & milk together in a pot, bring to a boil.

Turn off then add grits slowly, while stirring.

Turn to slow flame to simmer for about 5-8 minutes. Stir a couple of times.

Add the rest of the ingredients then cook for another 5 minutes.

Sauce

Ingredients:

36 Argentine Shrimp

1 1/2 Cups Tasso Ham

6 TBL Blackening Spice

1 1/2 Cups White Wine

6 TBL Worcestershire Sauce

6 TBL Lemon Juice

6 TBL Whole Butter

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients in a pan and bring to a simmer.

Sautee shrimp and ham together in a separate pan.

Plating:

In a bowl, add a 6 oz ladle of grits, pour 3/4 cup of sauce over grits, then put 6-8 shrimp and ham over the grits.

