Third Street Social’s shrimp and poblano cheese grits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A popular local dish was once a favorite of first lady Bess Truman, wife of President Harry S. Truman.
As part of the Fox 4 Foodies series, celebrity chef Stretch visited Third Street Social in Lee's Summit for their take on the dish that is also popular among the Fox 4 crew.
Poblano Cheese Grits
Ingredients:
3 Cups Chicken Stock
3 Cups Milk
2 Cups Grits
1/4 lb Whole Butter
1/4 lb Cream Cheese
1/4 lb Shredded Cheese
1 Charred Poblano, Small Diced
1 TBL Salt & Pepper Mix
1/3 lb Heavy Cream
Instructions:
Combine stock & milk together in a pot, bring to a boil.
Turn off then add grits slowly, while stirring.
Turn to slow flame to simmer for about 5-8 minutes. Stir a couple of times.
Add the rest of the ingredients then cook for another 5 minutes.
Sauce
Ingredients:
36 Argentine Shrimp
1 1/2 Cups Tasso Ham
6 TBL Blackening Spice
1 1/2 Cups White Wine
6 TBL Worcestershire Sauce
6 TBL Lemon Juice
6 TBL Whole Butter
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients in a pan and bring to a simmer.
Sautee shrimp and ham together in a separate pan.
Plating:
In a bowl, add a 6 oz ladle of grits, pour 3/4 cup of sauce over grits, then put 6-8 shrimp and ham over the grits.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.