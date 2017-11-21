We spot George Brett out buying his turkey, along with hundreds of other grocery shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The parking lot is packed Tuesday at McGonigle's Market, 1307 W 79th St., as people rush there to buy their fresh, never frozen, turkey for Thanksgiving.

Fox 4's Kerri Stowell bumped into George Brett while she was there. (Watch his quick photo bomb 'hello' in the video above!)

McGonigle's says it will sell one turkey per square foot this week. The market is 5,600 square feet.

It's no sweat for them, though. They've been doing this for years and have it down to a science.

McGonigle's likes to say they may not have everything you'll need for life, but they have everything you need for dinner.

As busy as they were on Tuesday, they expect Wednesday to be busier. They're open from 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.