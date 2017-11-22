Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for an easy, portable option for dessert this Thanksgiving, look no farther. Troy Broggan with Slim Chickens shared what his restaurants are doing that is both delicious and convenient for people.

Cheesecake with pumpkin pie in a jar

Ingredients:

1 slice of plain cheesecake

1/2 slice of pumpkin pie

1 oz. whipped topping

1 14 oz. Mason jar with lid

Directions:

Cut cheesecake and pumpkin pie into bite size cubes. Place half the cheesecake cubes into the bottom of the jar, then top with half the pumpkin pie cubes, then half of the whipped topping.

Repeat and place lid on the jar. Keep in the refrigerator.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.