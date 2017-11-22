Chiefs sign veteran cornerback Derelle Revis to 2-year deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the day before Thanksgiving, the Chiefs supplied us with some late afternoon breaking news.

They had signed cornerback Derrelle Revis to a 2-year contract, and there’s a chance he might play this Sunday against Buffalo.

Revis, 32, for a number of years was the NFL standard. He hasn’t played at all this season but he said he’s been talking to the Chiefs since late summer. The Chiefs are getting him for basically nothing this season because the New York Jets are responsible for his contract.

It’s rare that Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid comments on any players outside his usual availability times, but in this case he did.

“I’d think his role would be to step in and be a starter. That’s how I’d look at it. It might not be immediate, depends on how he does,” Reid said.

Revis was a first round draft pick of the NY Jets in 2007, and also played for New England and Tampa Bay.

“I think the reason for me returning is the fire that I have, the fuel that I have,” Revis said. “I’m excited about the signing that I have with the Kansas City Chiefs today. I’m joining their success. For both parties, it makes sense right now.”