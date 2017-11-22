× Doctor says one-year-old ingested meth, child’s mom now facing charges

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A metro mom is now facing charges after a doctor says tests show her young child ingested methamphetamine.

A Platte County prosecutor charged Brionna Colvin, 23, with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to court documents, Colvin didn’t prevent a one-year-old in her care from ingesting methamphetamine. They also reveal that Colvin used drugs around the child.

The child tested positive for the drug at Children’s Mercy Hospital.