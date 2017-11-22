Group of thieves caught on video stealing, damaging Christmas decorations in KCMO, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There are some Grinches at work in the metro, and they're on the naughty list.

Police said there have been multiple reports of people stealing Christmas decorations and damaging property.

As Fox 4's Melissa Stern reports, victims want these Grinches caught, and some have surveillance footage they're hoping will help identify the thieves.

“I got an inflatable Bob the Christmas minion, so he thought it quite amusing, I put it out a couple weeks back,” Chris Dudding said. “I noticed on Sunday morning that the minion was gone. Then I looked at the video from my ring doorbell and saw that it looked like three young men came up and took it around 5:30 Sunday morning.”

The thieves were caught stealing Christmas decorations that were supposed to add some holiday cheer for a two-year-old in a Brookside neighborhood.

“I thought it was pretty blatant that they would come right up to the doorway, and we did get a great shot of one of the perpetrators,” Dudding said. “I think the most concerning thing for me is that when they're out at 5:30 in the morning with large backpacks on, it looked like somebody was planning something ahead of time.”

Police said there have been at least three incidents of property damage and theft relating to Christmas decorations in the area.

One incident involved the intentional damage of Christmas decorations. Police have identified a possible suspect.

“I heard reports of multiple thefts and vandalism of Christmas decorations in this neighborhood and nearby neighborhoods,” Dudding said.

The three incidents were all within a half-mile radius of each other -- and within days of each other.

One neighbor said they had their string Christmas lights and two projection lights ripped from their yard. Another said their giant inflatable snowman was cut up in their front yard.

“It's rather disheartening. Also to have to explain to my little kid why Bob the Christmas minion had to go away for a little while, it's a bit discouraging,” Dudding said.

Dudding asks if you recognize the people in the video, report it to police or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

He also wants to warn others to be on the lookout for people like this.