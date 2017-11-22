Hostess gift do’s and don’ts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The best party guests never show up to someone's home empty handed. Blogger Sarah Scoop visited Fox 4 to share some ideas to consider this holiday season. The best part is that all of the featured gift ideas are local.

General Do's and Don'ts for Hostess Gifts:

Do: Give gifts that make sense for the host's personality and lifestyle

Don't: Give gifts that are complicated or require lots of work

Do: Give gifts they can use at their party or future gatherings

Don't: Bring gifts that have to be compiled when you arrive (flowers, cheese plates, etc.)

Do: Bring gift sets or create your own!

Don't: Bring anything that has been re-gifted or sitting in your home!

For the Hostess with the Mostess

For the host/hostess that has it all...it can be hard to know what to bring when you get their invite! Think beyond wine and flowers. Here are a few ideas:

Room Spray - who doesn't want a fresh smelling home?

- who doesn't want a fresh smelling home? Bee's Wrap (to wrap leftovers) - a convenient and organic way to wrap your leftovers!

(to wrap leftovers) - a convenient and organic way to wrap your leftovers! Holiday Ornaments - a thoughtful and different gift in time for the holiday season

- a thoughtful and different gift in time for the holiday season Local Candles - light a candle and set the mood. These local candles represent different areas of Kansas City and make for a fun gift!

For the Host that Loves to Party

For the host/hostess that is always having people over, it's always good to give them a gift that they can use for their next gathering! Here are a few ideas:

Organizing Lists (to-do lists, meal planning, etc. ) - to help plan and stay organized

) - to help plan and stay organized Local Gift Sets - A variety of gift sets options to inspire you! From a honey gift set to condiments gift pack!

For the Tired Host/Hostess

For the host/hostess that is tired...whether they have little kids or just a busy life, you can bring gifts that will help them relax after the celebration is over! Here are a few ideas:

Relaxing Mist - once the party is over, this will help you relax and unwind

- once the party is over, this will help you relax and unwind Eye Pillows - get a good night's rest post-party with these eye pillows

get a good night's rest post-party with these eye pillows Lavender Tea Gift Set - lavender is naturally calming and soothing