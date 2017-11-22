Two dead following house fire near 42nd and Locust

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two people are dead following a fire in Kansas City, Mo., early Wednesday morning.

It happened near 42nd and Locust around 4:50 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene the back of the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Firefighters on the scene say they did not hear any working smoke detectors.

Assistant Fire Marshal Floyd Peoples said unlike homes built of drywall that help contain flames to one room, this house has hallow walls. He said it was built using a technique called balloon construction, which helps flames travel from the basement to the attic quickly.

"That's how come Kansas City Fire Department does a very aggressive interior attack," Peoples said. "They go in the front door, right into where the fire is burning, extinguish the fire. "