Independence police need help identifying man they say is stealing from veterans’ headstones

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- Detectives in Independence say someone has been desecrating the dead at a cemetery there.

They say a thief is stealing bronze plaques off of headstones at Mount Washington Cemetery.

They released the below pictures of the suspected thief.

Police say late last month a cemetery employee noticed someone taking the bronze plaque from a veteran's headstone. The plaque is valued at $800.

The employee says after the theft the man drove off with another person in a Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.