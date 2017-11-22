KC firefighter charged with leaving starving dog to die in apartment closet gets charged with DUI

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City firefighter charged with starving his dog and leaving her to die will now go to court for another reason — driving under the influence.

Blayne Theunissen, 25, was charged last week with animal neglect and animal abuse.

Court documents say officers went to The Crossing apartments off Interstate 29 and Barry Road in September. Management said after Theunissen was evicted, they found a female chocolate lab mix dead and decomposing in a bedroom closet.

It’s unclear how long the dog had been left alone, unfed in her crate.

A day after Fox 4’s report, police arrested Theunissen for driving under the influence near a Clay County home, not far from NE Cookingham and Interstate 35. He was also driving with expired tags, but did not get a citation for that.

Investigators said Theunissen is refusing to cooperate in the animal abuse case. He’s due in court on Dec. 27.

Previous coverage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video