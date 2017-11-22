KC Forum: Warmth, Della Lamb and Irish Center

2017-47
In this week’s KCForum, Marks-Nelson is collecting hats and gloves and scarves for Wrapped in Warmth for the homeless and hang them in Washington park. Della Lamb is helping needy families again this year with all the fixings for
Thanksgiving. Every day is a day for the Irish at the Irish Center in midtown as they offer Irish classes throughout the year.
Executive Producer: Cadie Connors
Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne
Engineer: Ed Walker
Voice: Doug Medlock
Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com