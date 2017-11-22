KC Forum: Warmth, Della Lamb and Irish Center

2017-47

In this week’s KCForum, Marks-Nelson is collecting hats and gloves and scarves for Wrapped in Warmth for the homeless and hang them in Washington park. Della Lamb is helping needy families again this year with all the fixings for

Thanksgiving. Every day is a day for the Irish at the Irish Center in midtown as they offer Irish classes throughout the year.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com