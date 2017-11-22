More than 100 friends, family gather to remember 15-year-old murdered at KCK laundromat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Loved ones of a teen shot and killed in Kansas City, Kansas, are desperate for answers.

December Htoo, 15, was found dead early Saturday morning inside the laundromat where he worked.

The memorial outside Maple Hill Laundry is growing in memory of the teen. Loved ones are heartbroken and frustrated, just hoping someone who knows what happened will come forward.

In a big circle, standing shoulder to shoulder, there were quiet moments shared between loved ones Wednesday afternoon. The group of more than 100 gathered to remember the 15-year-old.

"When I found out that he died, I was in shock. I didn't know how to feel," friend Ne Kutoo said.

Htoo was a Burmese immigrant, part of a hard-working family. Friends and loved ones released balloons in J.C. Harmon High School colors outside the laundromat.

"He was nice to me anytime, and when I needed help he was always there for me. Just good friends," friend Aeh Star said.

Those who knew him best also say Htoo had an adventurous spirit and infectious smile.

"Very determined kid. Very spirited kid, and we'll miss him," family friend and soccer coach Lavong Kiatoukaysi said.

What's adding to their grief is the lack of information about who killed Htoo and why.

Police released images of a pick-up truck and minivan. Investigators believe the drivers of those two vehicles might know something about the murder.

"My plea to the community is, you know, just come forward," Kiatoukaysi said. "If you know anything, or if you had seen anything or heard anything, just come forward. If nothing else, give closure to the family. They survive a refugee camp to come to Kansas City, and to lose someone like that is just heartbreaking."

Police said so far there have been very few tips in the case. If you have any information or were around the Maple Hill Laundromat this weekend, you're encouraged to contact KCK Police.

If you'd like to help the family, a Go Fund Me page has been set up.