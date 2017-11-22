"The Crown" which focuses on Queen Elizabeth the Second and her royal family is one of Netflix's most successful series. Matt Smith as Prince Phillip will be the focus of "The Crown" Season 2 as his marriage to the Queen is out under strain. Smith and Vanessa Kirby who plays Princess Margaret talked to Fox 4's Shawn Edwards about the series' second season.
Season 2 of “The Crown” returns and promises to be even more salacious
-
Everybody’s watching Stranger Things and the cast is still getting used to it
-
Houston Astros win World Series for first time in franchise history
-
Chiefs let one slip away in Oakland, surrendering TD on game’s final play in 31-30 loss
-
Chiefs force 5 TOs, beat Broncos 29-19 in AFC West showdown
-
Secrets of the mayor’s Christmas tree at Crown Center (Hint: the branches aren’t what they seem)
-
-
Ice skating at Crown Center- The beloved Kansas City holiday tradition has begun
-
Chiefs beat Redskins 29-20 in Monday Night thriller
-
Cardinals hit three home runs en route to 10-3 victory over Royals
-
Moustakas ties Royals single-season HR record, KC holds off Twins 7-6
-
Kareem Hunt scores twice as Chiefs hold on to beat Eagles 27-20 in home opener
-
-
Couple says sonogram shows Jesus watching over daughter
-
Undefeated Chiefs beat Texans 42-34; Kelce suffers concussion, Conley sustains Achilles injury
-
Twins erupt in 17-0 rout over Royals