Shawnee Mission culinary students cook and sell Thanksgiving sides to raise money

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Some local culinary students want you to take it easy this Thanksgiving and let them do the cooking for you.

Shawnee Mission students spent the last three days cooking pies, rolls and other side dishes at the Broadmoor Bistro off 71st and Metcalf in Overland Park.

They've done this the past nine years, and it's grown every year.

This year, they pre-sold more than 280 meals and raised more than $12,000. They use that money to compete in SkillsUSA competitions to win scholarship money. Not only that, but it teaches them how to cook for the masses.

"The experience is invaluable," SMSD lead culinary coordinator Bob Brassard said. "For them to really see what holidays are like in the service industry, this is a good indication of what they're looking at when they they're looking at a career."

It's too late to order food from these students this year, but it's something you could consider doing next year to not only support their program but also give yourself a break in the kitchen.

"They've been coming in at 3 and 4 o'clock," Brassard said. "I'm not really sure how many high school students have that kind of commitment to come in so early. But they've been awesome. Everything's from scratch so they're learning and understanding the business."